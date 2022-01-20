W.Va. Film Tax Credit Back For Consideration At Legislature

Five years ago, the West Virginia Legislature ended the film tax credit, but a new bill making its way through the Senate is looking to bring it back.

Film tax credits are given to film production companies as an incentive to produce commercials and movies in the state. They’re credits based on a percentage of the money spent in the state.

Before the credit was eliminated, a number of documentary films and commercials were produced in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. The film Super 8 was also produced in Weirton.

Del. Dianna Graves (R -Kanawha) spoke to the Senate Economic Development Committee in support of the bill. She is an accountant and also works with filmmakers.

“We have seen a growth of the streaming industry. All the other states, including our neighboring states, are capitalizing on it,” she said.

This new bill would restore West Virginia’s film tax credit with a $10 million ceiling if it becomes a law. It passed the Senate Economic Development Committee Wednesday afternoon and now moves on to the Senate Finance Committee.

Graves said the law, if passed, would not bring back the West Virginia Film Office that was disbanded in 2017.