Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Richard Thompson has our Song of the Week from his Mountain Stage performance in 2001

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Richard Thompson live on Mountain Stage, 2001
Richard Thompson performs on Mountain Stage in 2001

This week our look back in the archives continues with an episode from 2001 featuring Richard Thompson, Richard Bona, Rodney Crowell, John Mayall and Olu Dara. Join us starting Friday January 21 on our NPR Music affiliates.

Our Song of the Week comes from British folk-rock icon Richard Thompson, with his moving performance of "From Galway to Graceland," recorded in April, 2001.

Richard Thompson-Galway To Graceland, live on Mountain Stage
From 2001: Richard Thompson performing "Galway to Graceland" on Mountain Stage
Richard Thompson, 2001
John Mayall performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2001
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Richard Bona performing on Mountain Stage in 2001
