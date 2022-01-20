Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.
Listen: Richard Thompson has our Song of the Week from his Mountain Stage performance in 2001
This week our look back in the archives continues with an episode from 2001 featuring Richard Thompson, Richard Bona, Rodney Crowell, John Mayall and Olu Dara. Join us starting Friday January 21 on our NPR Music affiliates.
Our Song of the Week comes from British folk-rock icon Richard Thompson, with his moving performance of "From Galway to Graceland," recorded in April, 2001.
Richard Thompson-Galway To Graceland, live on Mountain Stage
From 2001: Richard Thompson performing "Galway to Graceland" on Mountain Stage
1 of 4
John Mayall performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2001
Brian Blauser
2 of 4
Brian Blauser
3 of 4
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Brian Blauser
4 of 4
Richard Bona performing on Mountain Stage in 2001
Brian Blauser