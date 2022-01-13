© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
'America First' Vaccination Policy?

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Emily Haavik
Published January 13, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST
Vaccination Inequities
Lalena Price
/
Vaccine Inequities Have Consequences

The coronavirus pandemic continues to prove just how interconnected the world is. Now, a new COVID strain called “omicron,” shows the potential downside of our global vaccination approach.

As people in the U.S and Europe line up for booster shots, low vaccination rates in some countries allow the virus to mutate into new strains. ‘America first’ has been a consistent focus for the Biden administration’s vaccination campaign.

Early in 2021, high income countries controlled nearly 60 percent of global vaccine doses, despite having just 16 percent of the world’s population. Millions of people around the world continue to wait for their first vaccination dose.

COVID may prove the only way to defeat a virus is to provide equitable treatment around the world.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the CRC Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

This program is made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the West Virginia Humanities Council. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Patrick Hancock, owner of the Heroes Pub, Goose Creek, SC.
Trey Kay
/
Patrick Hancock, owner of the Heroes Pub in Goose Creek, SC.
Amitoj Singh - Photo
United Nations Journalism Fellowship
/
Amitoj Singh, is an on-the-move international multimedia journalist driven to be a first responder providing information from the trenches. Currently, he is the India Regulatory Reporter for CoinDesk. He has contributed to CNN, Business Insider, SBS Australia, Al Jazeera, Columbia Global Reports, and India’s New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV).
Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh hugging his grandmother in Gurgaon, Northern India
Wafaa El-Sadr
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr is the director of Columbia World Projects and director of the Mailman School's Global Health Initiative. She is an international expert in infectious diseases and public health with extensive experience in epidemiology and research on the prevention and management of HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and emerging infections, among others.
/
Columbia Univeristy - Mailman School of Public Health
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr,
Misbil Hagi-Salaad
Misbil Hagi-Salaad is Somali-American and lives part time in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a nurse practitioner, who works two jobs: one at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, and the other at Sibley Memorial Hospital, which is part of Johns Hopkins in Washington, DC. This photo was taken in the Dubai Mall in 2019.

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Emily Haavik
