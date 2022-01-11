© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

W.Va. Governor's School For The Arts Accepting Applications

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
Talented Female Artist Works on Abstract Oil Painting, Using Pai
Gorodenkoff Productions OU
/
Adobe Stock

West Virginia high school sophomores may submit applications for the Governor's School for the Arts to be held this summer at Marshall University.

The three-week residential program is offered by the state at no cost.

The school offers acting, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, studio art and vocal music. Artists and teachers work with students who are interested in those areas, the state Department of Education said.

The program runs from June 26 to July 16.

Applications and directions for preparing for auditions can be found on the Governor’s Schools website at govschools.wv.gov/gsa. The deadline to apply is Jan. 28. Audition videos or portfolios are due Feb. 4. For more information, contact Sherry Keffer at cheryl.keffer@k12.wv.us.

Tags

Arts & CultureGovernor’s School for the ArtsMarshall Univeristy
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content