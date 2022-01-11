W.Va. Governor's School For The Arts Accepting Applications

West Virginia high school sophomores may submit applications for the Governor's School for the Arts to be held this summer at Marshall University.

The three-week residential program is offered by the state at no cost.

The school offers acting, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, studio art and vocal music. Artists and teachers work with students who are interested in those areas, the state Department of Education said.

The program runs from June 26 to July 16.

Applications and directions for preparing for auditions can be found on the Governor’s Schools website at govschools.wv.gov/gsa. The deadline to apply is Jan. 28. Audition videos or portfolios are due Feb. 4. For more information, contact Sherry Keffer at cheryl.keffer@k12.wv.us.