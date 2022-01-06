© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Ani DiFranco Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From The Best Of 2021-Part Two

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Ani DiFranco
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Ani DiFranco performing on Mountain Stage in 2021

This week's episode looks back on more of our favorite performances from 2021, including sets from Ani DiFranco, Ruthie Foster, Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius, Curtis McMurtry, and Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil.

For our Song of the Week, we've chosen Ani Difranco's engaging performance of her song "Simultaneously," which appears on her recent Righteous Babe release Revolutionary Love, recorded at The Clay Center here in our hometown of Charleston, W.Va.

Ani DiFranco- "Simultaneously" live on Mountain Stage
ANI DIFRANCO

We'll also revisit performances by Ruthie Foster and Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius, both from a show we recorded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C. this past fall. Rounding out the special are sets from Ireland's Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neil, and Austin based songwriter Curtis McMurtry.

1 of 5  — Ruthie Foster performing on Mountain Stage at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Ruthie Foster performs during a live taping of the NPR program ‘Mountain Stage’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for NPR)
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
2 of 5
Josh Saul/ Mountain Stage
3 of 5  — Susan O'Neill
Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22.
Brian Blauser
4 of 5  — Curtis McMurtry
Brian Blauser
5 of 5  — Ani DiFranco 2021
Brian Blauser

Tune in on these NPR Music stations starting Friday, January 7, and be sure to check out our Live Show Schedule so you can make plans to join us in 2022.

Arts & Culture
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
