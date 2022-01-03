A Dystopian Appalachia And Quitting Smoking, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, reports of spam text messages pretending to be from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a Public Service Commission hearing on the Boone-Raleigh Service District and guidance on a new gun law.

We’ll also hear about a novel that uses Appalachia as the setting for a post-apocalyptic story and learn about how to go about one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions – quitting smoking.

