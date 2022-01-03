© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A Dystopian Appalachia And Quitting Smoking, This West Virginia Morning

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published January 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
0103 West Virginia Morning.png

On this West Virginia Morning, reports of spam text messages pretending to be from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a Public Service Commission hearing on the Boone-Raleigh Service District and guidance on a new gun law.

We’ll also hear about a novel that uses Appalachia as the setting for a post-apocalyptic story and learn about how to go about one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions – quitting smoking.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

Arts & CultureWV DHHRAttorney General Patrick MorriseySmokingBooks
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content