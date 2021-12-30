LISTEN: Rodney Crowell has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Starting Friday, December 31 you can hear a special episode featuring some of our favorite performances from 2021, including Rodney Crowell, Shemekia Copeland, Seth Glier, Frank Vignola & Tommy Emmanuel, Hayes Carll, and a poem from Marc Harshman .

In his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage, renowned singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell brought a stacked band of Nashville players and songs from his newest album, Triage. Accompanied by Eamon McLoughlin on fiddle and harmonica, Catherine Marx on piano, Glen Caruba on drums, and Zachariah Hickman on bass, our Song of the Week is Crowell’s performance of “Weight of the World.”

Rodney Crowell - Weight Of The World, live on Mountain Stage Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Listen • 4:13

Find a station in your area to find out when you can tune in and reflect back on 2021.

