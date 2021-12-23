LISTEN: Darrell Scott Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week's episode was recorded without an audience in December of 2020. We'll hear Darrell Scott, Kathy Mattea, Todd Burge, and a virtual performance from Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche. Join us starting December 24 on your favorite public radio station.

Our Song of the Week, "There's A Stone Around My Belly" is performed by Darrell Scott and appears on his newest release, Jaroso. The album was recorded in and inspired by the last village in south-central Colorado on the New Mexico border. Scott made his latest album in a friend’s small adobe church, armed with his guitar, a single microphone, and the energy of a small audience who learned of the intimate experience by word-of-mouth.

This episode was recorded without a live audience, in December of 2020 and marked Mountain Stage’s 37th anniversary. Like many things in 2020, things looked a bit different, but thanks to the efforts of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s video production team, fans were able to watch the live show as it happened from the comfort of their homes.

Join us this week as we welcome Darrell Scott, Grammy winner and new host Kathy Mattea, witty Appalachian songster Todd Burge and dynastic mother-daughter duo Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Suzzy and Lucy were unable to join us in Charleston for the live taping but sent a virtual performance to be included in the radio broadcast.

1 of 3 — Kathy Mattea performing on Mountain Stage Kathy Mattea performs with members of her band plus Mountain Stage Band members and Darrell Scott. 2 of 3 — Larry Groce and Sandra Groce on Mountain Stage, 2020 Violist Sandra Groce joins host Larry Groce for the finale song on this week's program. 3 of 3 — Todd Burge on Mountain Stage, 2020 Todd Burge performing on Mountain Stage in December 2020. BRIAN BLAUSER

