Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Vaccination Pushback: COVID Skepticism Hits Local Leaders Hard

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Samantha GattsekBrad Stratton
Published December 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Director of the Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program for the Tennessee Department of Health

Masks and vaccines continue to trigger Us & Them divides across the nation.

As statewide public health mandates have dwindled, public health choices increasingly fall to local government officials - city, county and school board leaders. Many say the mask and vaccination requirements they’ve imposed in the interests of public health, have put a target on their back. More than 80% report they’ve been harassed, threatened or experienced violence. Some are afraid to do their job and they say the aggressive resistance has a budgetary impact on cities required to enhance safety measures.

Us & Them host Trey Kay travels to several southern states to hear from people about their decisions and the consequences. He spoke with Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was Tennessee's top vaccination official. In the summer of 2021, she was fired after getting caught in an intense battle between the science and the politics of public health.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the CRC Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond. You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in Thursday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m., or listen to the encore presentation on Saturday, Dec. 25, at 3 p.m.

Arts & CultureCOVID-19 VaccineDr. Michelle FiscusMask MandateCoronavirus Vaccine
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Samantha Gattsek
Brad Stratton
Brad is a contributor to the Us & Them podcast
