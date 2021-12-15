© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Hoyer Receives ‘Spirit Of The Valley’ Award

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published December 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST
Hoyer spirit award.jpg
Eric Douglas
/
WVPB
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer accepting the "Spirit of the Valley" award from the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley.

The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley presented the Spirit of the Valley award to retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday.

When Hoyer found out that he was going to receive the award, he said he was honored, but also a little uncomfortable. But then he realized he was receiving the award for a lot of other people.

I’m a representative for all the great things that other people do,” Hoyer said. “It’s not about me, but what I can be in the way of a spokesman or representative for the people that do great things in this valley.”

While Hoyer was the Adjutant General in charge of the West Virginia National Guard from 2011 to 2021, he was involved in the recovery from the derecho event, the water crisis, the floods of 2016 and the coronavirus task force.

The Spirit of the Valley award goes to a West Virginian who exemplifies community service. The luncheon program is also a major fundraising event for the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley.

Now that he’s retired, Hoyer serves as the vice president for Economic Innovation for West Virginia University and he leads the Joint Interagency Coronavirus Task Force.

Tags

Arts & CultureJames HoyerYMCA of the Kanawha Valley
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content