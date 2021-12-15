Hoyer Receives ‘Spirit Of The Valley’ Award

The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley presented the Spirit of the Valley award to retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday.

When Hoyer found out that he was going to receive the award, he said he was honored, but also a little uncomfortable. But then he realized he was receiving the award for a lot of other people.

“I’m a representative for all the great things that other people do,” Hoyer said. “It’s not about me, but what I can be in the way of a spokesman or representative for the people that do great things in this valley.”

While Hoyer was the Adjutant General in charge of the West Virginia National Guard from 2011 to 2021, he was involved in the recovery from the derecho event, the water crisis, the floods of 2016 and the coronavirus task force.

The Spirit of the Valley award goes to a West Virginian who exemplifies community service. The luncheon program is also a major fundraising event for the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley .

Now that he’s retired, Hoyer serves as the vice president for Economic Innovation for West Virginia University and he leads the Joint Interagency Coronavirus Task Force.