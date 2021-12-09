WATCH LIVE: Mountain Stage 38th Anniversary with Joshua Radin, Stephen Kellogg and more

This Sunday we celebrate our 38th anniversary with a special live taping of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea. At this time, limited tickets are still available at 50% capacity. You can also watch from wherever you are at MountainStage.org or LiveSessions.NPR.org when the show streams live Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST. This free stream is provided by the video production department at WVPB and our colleagues at NPR’s LiveSessions, and anyone who wishes to support the show can purchase a donation-based “Pay What you Wish” Ticket via Eventbrite. We ask that in-person attendees remain masked throughout the duration of the performance. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping each other safe.

Featured on this show are folk-pop troubadour Joshua Radin, and rock slanted folk and Americana singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg. Modern string band Nefesh Mountain displays their personal brand of Bluegrass and old-time music through a uniquely Jewish lens, and West Virginia-based alt-country duo Mink’s Miracle Medicine round out our final live show of 2021.

Below is a snapshot of each act to get you acquainted with these incredible artists, as well as a few videos to dig into. Whether in-person, or via the live stream, we hope you’ll join us this Sunday to help us celebrate our 38th anniversary!

Fewer Ghosts – Joshua Radin

After sixteen years, eight albums, and hundreds of shows, Joshua Radin still treats music as an antidote to any ailment. The gold-selling, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter finds healing in between waves of acoustic eloquence and dyed-in-the-wool Americana storytelling. On his ninth full-length The Ghost And The Wall [Nettwerk], the troubadour continues a cycle of catharsis meant to be shared among any and all receptive hearts.

Love Me As I Am – Stephen Kellogg

Over the last decade, New England native Stephen Kellogg has performed more than 1500 concerts around the world, raised thousands of dollars for causes close to his heart, been named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year, and penned singles for artists like platinum selling rock band O.A.R and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani. Stephen’s most recent writing work with legendary guitarist Robert Randolph, led to a 2017 Grammy nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Record." He's also had his songs covered by inter-national major label acts and released ten studio albums of his own yielding hundreds of thousands of ticket and record sales.

Wanderlust – Nefesh Mountain feat. Jerry Douglas and Bryan Sutton

Since their arrival on the scene in 2015, Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as one of today’s formative boundary-pushing bluegrass Americana bands. Their latest album release, Songs For the Sparrows is a testament to the unbridled imagination and extraordinary grace of their musicianship and creativity. Creators, band leaders, and husband-and-wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, alongside longtime bandmate and fiddle player Alan Grubner, David Goldenberg on mandolin, and Sam Weber on bass. This quintet is adept with a string virtuosity that is reflected in their arrangements of modern folk/bluegrass, combined with songs of the heart and a sense of oneness and purpose that inspires all of their work. They’e among the first to truly give voice and openly represent Jewish American culture, tradition, values and spirituality in the world of American roots music.

At The Fair – Mink’s Miracle Medicine

Harper’s Ferry, WV-based outfit Mink’s Miracle Medicine is an evolving pursuit--a concept, a duo, a collaboration, a two-wheeled vehicle of musical expression that sparkles with intensity and fuels their sense of identity whether rolling down the open highway or pulled up for the winter. Their latest release Thumbs Up Angel has been described by BandCamp as “...a shimmery work of melancholy modern country.”

