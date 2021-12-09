© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Holly Cole's 'Maybe This Christmas' Is The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST
Holly Cole on Mountain Stage in 2009
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Holly Cole on Mountain Stage in 2009

Canadian jazz singer Holly Cole has made five appearances on “Mountain Stage” since 1992. Artistic director Larry Groce chose her 2009 performance of “Maybe This Christmas,” from this week’s special holiday edition of “Mountain Stage,” as our Song of the Week.

Holly Cole-Maybe This Christmas, live on Mountain Stage
Holly Cole on Mountain Stage in 2009

Like so many songs, the lyrics strike a new chord with perspective of an on-going global pandemic.

Maybe this Christmas will mean something more Maybe this year Love will appear Deeper than ever before And maybe forgiveness will ask us to call Someone we love Someone we've lost For reasons we can't quite recall.
-"Maybe This Christmas," by Ron Sexsmith

“Maybe This Christmas” was written by Ron Sexsmith, who has been a guest with us four times since 2002. The song became the title track for the series of releases in in the early 2000s from Nettwerk Records.

Cole recently announced that a new live EP with her trio, Montreal, is due next Spring.

Hear Holly Cole and much more during this week’s Holiday edition of Mountain Stage. We’ll also hear classic performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Kathy Mattea, and many others. Find a station in your area here and make plans to tune in for the broadcast.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
