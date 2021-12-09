Listen: Holly Cole's 'Maybe This Christmas' Is The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Canadian jazz singer Holly Cole has made five appearances on “Mountain Stage” since 1992. Artistic director Larry Groce chose her 2009 performance of “Maybe This Christmas,” from this week’s special holiday edition of “Mountain Stage,” as our Song of the Week.

Holly Cole-Maybe This Christmas, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 3:41

Like so many songs, the lyrics strike a new chord with perspective of an on-going global pandemic.

Maybe this Christmas will mean something more Maybe this year Love will appear Deeper than ever before And maybe forgiveness will ask us to call Someone we love Someone we've lost For reasons we can't quite recall. -"Maybe This Christmas," by Ron Sexsmith

“Maybe This Christmas” was written by Ron Sexsmith, who has been a guest with us four times since 2002. The song became the title track for the series of releases in in the early 2000s from Nettwerk Records.

Cole recently announced that a new live EP with her trio, Montreal, is due next Spring.

Hear Holly Cole and much more during this week’s Holiday edition of Mountain Stage. We’ll also hear classic performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Kathy Mattea, and many others. Find a station in your area here and make plans to tune in for the broadcast.

