© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Journey Along the Civil Rights Trail Gives White Travelers a Unique Perspective of America's Race History

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Todd MelbyBrad Stratton
Published December 9, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST
White Bubble (Image)
Lalena Price
/
Leaving the White Bubble

Travel is an activity some people use as a classroom. Leaving the familiar lets us learn about culture, history, the environment and many other topics.

Recently, a small group spent six days traveling America’s southern states to learn about the country’s racial past and the impact of the Civil Rights movement today. This immersive tour took them across several states to places that have come to define periods in America’s racial history—from Charleston, South Carolina’s slave trade market to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The group visited sites that put this country’s racist history on display, and Us & Them host Trey Kay was along to hear them reflect on our nation and themselves.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.

Trey & James Person
Trey Kay
James Person, one of the original Freedom Riders, in Atlanta, GA, with Us & Them host Trey Kay
Todd Allen at King Center
Trey Kay
Professor Todd Allen speaking to a tour group at King Center in Atlanta, GA.
Trey Kay at Ebeneezer Baptist Church
Trey Kay
Us & Them host Trey Kay at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA
MLK Resting Place
Trey Kay
Final resting place for Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, GA.
Betsy Disharoon
Trey Kay
Betsy Disharoon in her art studio in the suburbs of Boston, MA.
McLeod Plantion
Trey Kay
McLeod Plantation is a former slave plantation located on James Island, near Charleston, SC.
McLeod Plantation Tour
Trey Kay
John Gardiner stands in front of small cabins, which once house enslaved people, and speaks about the history of the McLeod Plantation and the slave trade in Charleston, SC.
Aziz Abu Sarah on the bus
Trey Kay
Aziz Abu Sarah, founder of Mejdi Tours, rides on a bus heading to Charleston, SC and tells travelers about his experience as a Palestinian growing up in Jerusalem.
Tour_Group@African-American-Museum
Trey Kay
Mejdi Tours' Civil Rights Journey stops at the site of the future International African American Museum in Charleston, SC.

Tags

Arts & CultureCivil rights historyMartin Luther King Jr.Slavery
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Trey Kay
Todd Melby
See stories by Todd Melby
Brad Stratton
Brad is a contributor to the Us & Them podcast
See stories by Brad Stratton
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content