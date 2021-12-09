Journey Along the Civil Rights Trail Gives White Travelers a Unique Perspective of America's Race History
Travel is an activity some people use as a classroom. Leaving the familiar lets us learn about culture, history, the environment and many other topics.
Recently, a small group spent six days traveling America’s southern states to learn about the country’s racial past and the impact of the Civil Rights movement today. This immersive tour took them across several states to places that have come to define periods in America’s racial history—from Charleston, South Carolina’s slave trade market to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
The group visited sites that put this country’s racist history on display, and Us & Them host Trey Kay was along to hear them reflect on our nation and themselves.
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and CRC Foundation.
