W.Va.'s Joyful Night Holiday Celebration To Be Held Virtually

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST
Christmas Tree
Aurevilly
/
Wikimedia Commons

For the second straight year, West Virginia's Joyful Night celebration at the state Capitol will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event with Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice in Charleston is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on the West Virginia Channel and on social media platforms. It will include the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree and performances from school bands.

Cathy Justice also will announce student ornament contest winners.

