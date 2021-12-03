© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Holly Forbes Joining Crooner Murphy On W.Va. Holiday Tour

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST
A microphone in front of an audience.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is bringing along a friend to his series of West Virginia holiday concerts this month.

Murphy announced Thursday on social media that former “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes will join him on his Home for the Holidays Tour.

Forbes is from the eastern Kentucky community of Argillite. She recently finished in the top 10 of the NBC talent show.

Murphy's tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.

Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 9 private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy's Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won “America's Got Talent” on NBC.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
