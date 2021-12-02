© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

LISTEN: "I See The Moon" By North Mississippi Allstars is our Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 2, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST
North Mississippi Allstars performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Hear their set starting Friday, Dec. 3 on our NPR stations.
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
This week's broadcast features a performance from North Mississippi Allstars who have a new album, Set Sail, due in early 2022 on New West Records.

North Mississippi Allstars "I See The Moon" live on Mountain Stage
North Mississippi Allstars perform their song "I See The Moon" on Mountain Stage. The song appears on their album "Set Sail," coming January 2022.
Luther Dickinson of NMAS

As announced last month via JamBase, the band has added bassist Jesse Williams and vocalist Lamar Williams, Jr to the group that was founded by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson in 1996. This performance of "I See The Moon" features vocals by Cedric Burnside, himself a guest on this same episode, and vocalist Sharisse Norman.

1 of 6  — Cedric Burnside
Cedric Burnside performing on Mountain Stage. Listen starting this Friday for the entire show.
Brian Blauser
2 of 6  — Corey Harris
Corey Harris performing on Mountain Stage. Hear the entire show on our NPR affiliates starting Dec. 3, 2021.
Brian Blauser
3 of 6  — Kate Vargas on Mountain Stage 2021
Kate Vargas returns to Mountain Stage for her second appearance. Hear the show starting Friday, Dec. 3.
Brian Blauser
4 of 6  — Jonah Tolchin on Mountain Stage
New Jersey's Jonah Tolchin performs on Mountain Stage. Hear the episode starting Friday Dec. 3 on our NPR affiliates.
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — North Mississippi Allstars on Mountain Stage in 2021
North Mississippi Allstars performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Hear their set starting Friday, Dec. 3 on our NPR stations.
Brian Blauser
6 of 6  — Finale song for Dec. 3
Artists join host Larry Groce for one more song at the end of this week's episode. Tune in starting Dec. 3.
Brian Blauser

Co-founder and artistic director Larry Groce is back at the host microphone this week, and he welcomes performances from the Allstars, Cedric Burnside, Virginia-based blues man Corey Harris, , jazz-tinged vocalist and songwriter Kate Vargas, and New Jersey’s Jonah Tolchin.

Visit the playlist and find a station in your area where you can listen when the episode starts airing this Friday, Dec. 3.

Arts & CultureMountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
