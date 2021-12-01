© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Absurdities Observed: An Interview With Author Richard Hartman

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jim Lange
Published December 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST
Photo of Richard Hartman
Photo by Jim Lange
/
WVPB
Author Richard Hartman keenly observes the absurdities of life.

I met Richard Hartman, West Virginia native and author of "A Night in the Woods — And Other Absurdities of Life," through a mutual friend of ours. He was teaching history then at West Virginia State University, and we started talking about the follies of trying to get — and keep — the attention of college students.

He said he felt as if teaching were a performance art and in order to keep the kids awake, you had to entertain as much as teach them. I couldn't agree more.

Hartman has such an engaging, self-effacing, dry wit that makes those around him burst into laughter. He's been many things in his life — forest ranger, paramedic, administrative law judge, community grants manager, legislative analyst and professor. As a storyteller, he shares stories that get straight-to-the-point. As much as absurdity and humor play a large role in his stories, there's a depth of kindness and humanity that comes through as well.

We discussed writing, being a lost forest ranger, his beloved first dog, adolescent dinosaur hunters, a mishap while a paramedic and the non-dating of online dating.

"A Night in the Woods — And Other Absurdities of Life" is now available at Taylor Books in Charleston. He will be there on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. to read selections and sign his book.

Listen to this interview — along with a great mix of music — on Eclectopia this Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. on WVPB radio.

Tags

Arts & CultureEclectopiaAppalachian Author InterviewsHumor
Jim Lange
Jim has a Master's Degree in Guitar Performance from the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University. His BA is in Music Education from West Liberty University.
See stories by Jim Lange
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content