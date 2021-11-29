Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Schedules W.Va. Holiday Concert Tour

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts around West Virginia next month.

The Home for the Holidays Tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.

Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 9 private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy's Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.

Murphy is performing in-person this year after conducting holiday performances online a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.