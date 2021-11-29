© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Schedules W.Va. Holiday Concert Tour

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST
1_001_1_1.jpg
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts around West Virginia next month.

The Home for the Holidays Tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.

Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 9 private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy's Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.

Murphy is performing in-person this year after conducting holiday performances online a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent contest.

Tags

Arts & CultureLandau Eugene Murphy Jr.ConcertmusicAmerica's Got Talent
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content