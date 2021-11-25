Listen: Chuck Prophet Has Our Song Of The Week
This week’s encore broadcast was the first episode we released after halting production due to the pandemic in March of 2020. On November 1, 2020, we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman, and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols. The results are hitting airwaves starting Friday on NPR stations.
San Francisco rock and roller Chuck Prophet and his partner Stephanie Finch are joined by the Mountain Stage Band throughout their set, including our Song of the Week, “Marathon.”
The song appears on Prophet’s most recent Yep Roc release The Land That Time Forgot. Tune in starting Friday, November 26 for the entire set.
We also hear Nashville’s Kim Richey, who brought with her songs from A Long Way Back…the songs of Glimmer, in which she reimagines tunes from her 1999 album Glimmer. She even asked Chuck Prophet, a regular collaborator of hers, to join in on her set. We hear songs from western Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman, whose album Old Time Feeling was released last year to critical acclaim. We’re also proud to welcome West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell and her trio to Mountain Stage for the first time. Ferrell’s debut single “Jeremiah/ Why’d Ya Do It,” was released on Rounder Records in 2020.
