Listen: Chuck Prophet Has Our Song Of The Week

This week’s encore broadcast was the first episode we released after halting production due to the pandemic in March of 2020. On November 1, 2020, we welcomed Chuck Prophet with Stephanie Finch, Kim Richey, S.G. Goodman, and Sierra Ferrell to Charleston, W.Va. to record at the Culture Center Theater with no audience, under strict safety protocols. The results are hitting airwaves starting Friday on NPR stations.

San Francisco rock and roller Chuck Prophet and his partner Stephanie Finch are joined by the Mountain Stage Band throughout their set, including our Song of the Week, “Marathon.”

The song appears on Prophet’s most recent Yep Roc release The Land That Time Forgot. Tune in starting Friday, November 26 for the entire set.

Chuck Prophet-Marathon 2020 Rec. 11/1/20, Charleston, WV

1 of 5 — S.G. Goodman S.G. Goodman and her band jumped the Kentucky border to make some music in W.Va. last November. BRIAN BLAUSER 2 of 5 — Kim Richey Kim Richey has made six appearances on Mountain Stage since 1997. BRIAN BLAUSER 3 of 5 — A sign of the times BRIAN BLAUSER 4 of 5 — There's a stream... While this episode was recorded without a live audience, fans streamed the show from the comfort of their homes all around the world thanks to WVPB's video production team. BRIAN BLAUSER 5 of 5 — Sierra Ferrell Hometown gal Sierra Ferrell made her Mountain Stage debut in November of 2020. BRIAN BLAUSER

We also hear Nashville’s Kim Richey, who brought with her songs from A Long Way Back…the songs of Glimmer, in which she reimagines tunes from her 1999 album Glimmer. She even asked Chuck Prophet, a regular collaborator of hers, to join in on her set. We hear songs from western Kentucky’s S.G. Goodman, whose album Old Time Feeling was released last year to critical acclaim. We’re also proud to welcome West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell and her trio to Mountain Stage for the first time. Ferrell’s debut single “Jeremiah/ Why’d Ya Do It,” was released on Rounder Records in 2020.

