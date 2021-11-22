© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Alderson’s Home and Business Decorating Contest Kicks Off With Annual Parade 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published November 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST
AldersonDecorating Reward.jpg
Courtesy
/
Winners of the decorating contest in Alderson will have a sign placed in their yard.

Residents and business owners in the Greenbrier County town of Alderson can compete for eight different awards in the city’s annual Christmas Decorating Contest. It’s a friendly competition that’s been around for five years.

The Alderson Christmas Decorations judging committee hopes the competition will help the town feel more connected this holiday season. To enter, residents and businesses should have lights turned on and displays ready by 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The judges committee will then drive through the town to select winners for categories including best nativity, old-fashioned Christmas and best large and small businesses. Officials say more categories could be added at the committee’s discretion, even up to the day of judging.

Winners not only get bragging rights and recognition on Facebook but will also find a sign placed in their yards by Alderson Main Street, a non profit organization that sponsors the event.

Visitors are encouraged to get out to see the lights after dark from Dec. 3 to New Year’s Day. The Alderson’s Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. It’s also the day the lights on the Alderson Memorial Bridge will be turned on.

Tags

Arts & CultureAldersonGreenbrier CountyChristmas
Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content