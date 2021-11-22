Alderson’s Home and Business Decorating Contest Kicks Off With Annual Parade 

Residents and business owners in the Greenbrier County town of Alderson can compete for eight different awards in the city’s annual Christmas Decorating Contest. It’s a friendly competition that’s been around for five years.

The Alderson Christmas Decorations judging committee hopes the competition will help the town feel more connected this holiday season. To enter, residents and businesses should have lights turned on and displays ready by 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The judges committee will then drive through the town to select winners for categories including best nativity, old-fashioned Christmas and best large and small businesses. Officials say more categories could be added at the committee’s discretion, even up to the day of judging.

Winners not only get bragging rights and recognition on Facebook but will also find a sign placed in their yards by Alderson Main Street , a non profit organization that sponsors the event.