Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Us & Them Talks With Medal Of Honor Recipient Woody Williams

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published November 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST
Woody Williams at TEDx Marshall
Cameron Donohue/TEDxMarshallU
/
Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War ll U.S. Marine recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Us & Them host Trey Kay honors Veterans Day with a remarkable conversation with the last surviving World War ll U.S. Marine recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams grew up as a farm kid in the Mountain State and enlisted in the Marine Corps just after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served in the Pacific campaign and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Williams received the Medal of Honor for fighting against enemy positions to open a lane for infantry soldiers. For four hours under heavy fire, he used a flamethrower against reinforced concrete pillbox defenses.

After leaving active service, Williams created a foundation to honor the families of service people lost in battle and offer scholarships to the children of fallen soldiers.

Williams, who is 98, says his goal is to ride a horse on his 100th birthday.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the CRC Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.

Trey & Woody
Cameron Donohue/TEDxMarshallU
Trey Kay, host of Us & Them with Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War ll U.S. Marine recipient of the Medal of Honor. Kay and Williams spoke at TEDx event at Marshall University in March 2020.
Woody Injury LTR 211109.jpg
Letter from Woody Williams

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Trey Kay
