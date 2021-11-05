WATCH LIVE: Mountain Stage this Sunday with The SteelDrivers, Pokey LaFarge, and more

Join us this Sunday as Mountain Stage records with host Kathy Mattea plus bluegrass greats The SteelDrivers, alt-indie singer and songwriter Pokey LaFarge, emerging Nashville performing songwriter Stephanie Lambring, plus a return performances by pop-folk artist Seth Glier and we welcome the innovative instrumental prowess of Yasmin Williams for the first time. There are still tickets available for this limited capacity event at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, West Virginia. But if you can’t join us, or you’re just not ready for in-person events, we are offering a FREE live stream thanks to our friends in video production here at West Virginia Public Broadcasting and NPR Music. Just point your browser to MountainStage.org or LiveSessions.NPR.org and hit ‘play’.

No ticket is required to watch the stream, but anyone who wishes to support the show can purchase a “pay what you wish” ticket via Eventbrite. This episode will be heard on our NPR affiliates in early December.

1 of 5 — POKEY_LAFARGE Pokey LaFarge will appear on Mountain Stage this Sunday for the fourth time since 2012. Eliot Lee Hazel 2 of 5 — Stephanie Lambring Stephanie Lambring will make her first appearance on Mountain Stage this Sunday, November 7. 3 of 5 — Seth Glier, 2021 Seth Glier will appear on Mountain Stage November 7. 4 of 5 — Yasmin Williams 5 of 5 — The SteelDrivers The SteelDrivers make their return to Mountain Stage this Sunday, Nov. 7. You can watch from anywhere at MountainStage.org

Below we have some info on each guest and a video to help you get excited about the show.

In 2020, Tammy Rogers, Michael Fleming, Richard Bailey, Brent Truitt, and Kelvin Damrell (his first project as lead vocals) released the chart-topping Bad For You to both industry and media aplomb. The quintet tours an average of 75 dates annually while continuing to bring world-class music to people across the country. Throughout the bands' storied history they’ve debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts with Hammer Down and their 2015 record The Muscle Shoals Recordings won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album and earned three IBMA nominations.

Innocent Man – The SteelDrivers

Stuck in East Austin with nowhere to go during the pandemic, LaFarge did what he does best: he got to work. Throughout his career, nine albums to date including a stint on Jack White’s Third Man Records, the singer-songwriter has never been one to look back in anger or disappointment. LaFarge used the sudden change in plans to his advantage, having perhaps his greatest period of personal growth in the midst of this crippling pandemic. It came as no surprise that the songs instantly started to flow out of him. Looking in, inspired by the deep soul not just from these shores, but from distant geographical places like Africa or South America, LaFarge set out to create a body of work that paired emotional lyrics with a killer groove and grabby melodies. Written by LaFarge and co-produced with Chris Seefried, the album is one of LaFarge’s strongest and most mature lyrical efforts to date. The album’s title, In the Blossom of Their Shade, is taken from a lyric in the stunning, yet dusty “Mi Ideal.”

“Mi Ideal” – Pokey LaFarge

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Lambring’s new record, Autonomy, released October 23, embraces the heaviness that can sometimes exist in life, confronting hard truths and examining difficult topics through a lens of someone working to reconcile their feelings about it all.

Autonomy centers around what it is to have the ability to make your own decisions—to truly own the course your life takes. Lambring examines topics that sound familiar, like things you’ve thought about before, from childhood embarrassments that still pop up now and again to relationships that were bad choices from the beginning, from the constant desire to (still) please parents, to what in the world it feels like to try and understand evangelical Christianity in the current iteration of America.

NPR Music’s Ann Powers called Lambring “one of Nashville’s most fearless young singer-songwriters.”

Stephanie Lambring – Little White Lie

Making his third appearance on Mountain Stage, Seth Glier is bringing songs from his latest, The Coronation, out on MPress Records. Grammy-nominated Glier is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. NPR describes his voice as “otherworldly” while praising him as “an engaging performer and storyteller.” His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternatively fight the power or break your heart.

“Somebody Break My Heart” – Seth Glier

Yasmin Williams is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her music has been commonly described as refreshing, relaxing, and unique and has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today. She utilizes various techniques including alternate tunings, percussive hits, and lap tapping in her music to great effect. She grew up in northern Virginia where various genres of music from smooth jazz to hip-hop were played in her household. She was introduced to the guitar after playing the video game Guitar Hero 2 and became interested in playing the guitar in 2009. While in high school, she released her first EP Serendipity in 2012, which she recorded and mixed herself. Her second album, Urban Driftwood, was released on January 29, 2021 and has received high praise from numerous major publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, NPR Music, No Depression, Bandcamp, Paste Magazine, and other outlets.

Swift Breeze - Yasmin Williams