Listen: Todd Snider's "Can't Complain" is our Song of the Week from Mountain Stage

This week's broadcast with host Kathy Mattea features performances from the alternative poet laureate Todd Snider, the returning Kathleen Edwards, powerful Irish duo Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill, modern acoustic blues from Sunny War, and female fronted pop trio The Accidentals. Join us on your favorite public radio station starting Friday, October 22. Check out the playlist here.

It's always a special occasion when Todd Snider makes an appearance, so it's no wonder he's been invited on the show 16 times since 1995. In his most recent performance, he opens with one of his classics, "Can't Complain," which we're sharing here as our Song of the Week.

Todd Snider-Can't Complain, live on Mountain Stage 2021 Todd Snider performs "Can't Complain" from Mountain Stage, recorded in 2021 Listen • 3:03

We are also treated to a few numbers from Snider’s latest release, First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder. We hear from the returning Kathleen Edwards, who just released her long awaited latest, Total Freedom, and returns to Mountain Stage for the first time since 2013. Ireland’s Mick Flannery is back with us for his second appearance, this time accompanied by one of his home-country’s rising stars, Susan O’Neill. The duo performs a set of songs from their story-cycle album, In the Game. Rounding out the show will be some modern blues with a classic sound from Sunny War and the string-heavy arrangements of modern pop trio The Accidentals.

