Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Todd Snider's "Can't Complain" is our Song of the Week from Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Todd Snider, 2021 (2)
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Todd Snider appears on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, hitting airwaves starting October 22.

This week's broadcast with host Kathy Mattea features performances from the alternative poet laureate Todd Snider, the returning Kathleen Edwards, powerful Irish duo Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill, modern acoustic blues from Sunny War, and female fronted pop trio The Accidentals. Join us on your favorite public radio station starting Friday, October 22. Check out the playlist here.

It's always a special occasion when Todd Snider makes an appearance, so it's no wonder he's been invited on the show 16 times since 1995. In his most recent performance, he opens with one of his classics, "Can't Complain," which we're sharing here as our Song of the Week.

Todd Snider-Can't Complain, live on Mountain Stage 2021
Todd Snider performs "Can't Complain" from Mountain Stage, recorded in 2021
Todd Snider, 2021

We are also treated to a few numbers from Snider’s latest release, First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder. We hear from the returning Kathleen Edwards, who just released her long awaited latest, Total Freedom, and returns to Mountain Stage for the first time since 2013. Ireland’s Mick Flannery is back with us for his second appearance, this time accompanied by one of his home-country’s rising stars, Susan O’Neill. The duo performs a set of songs from their story-cycle album, In the Game. Rounding out the show will be some modern blues with a classic sound from Sunny War and the string-heavy arrangements of modern pop trio The Accidentals.

Join us starting Friday, October 22 on one of these NPR Music stations, and be sure you’re subscribed to our podcast so you never miss a note.

1 of 6  — finale, 10/22/2021
Artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song on the episode airing October 22 on NPR Music stations.
Brian Blauser
2 of 6  — Kathleen Edwards, 2021
Kathleen Edwards performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
3 of 6  — Sunny War, 2021
Sunny War performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode on NPR Music stations starting October 22.
Brian Blauser
4 of 6  — Susan O'Neill, 2021
Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22.
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — The Accidentals
The Accidentals performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October 22 on our NPR Music affiliates.
Brian Blauser
6 of 6  — Todd Snider, 2021
Todd Snider performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October, 22.
Brian Blauser

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain Stage Song of the WeekMountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
