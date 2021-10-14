© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Hayes Carll has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 14, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Hayes Carll performing on Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Hayes Carll performing on Mountain Stage, 2021

Join us starting Friday, October 15 as Kathy Mattea welcomes Ani DiFranco, Hayes Carll, Dar Williams and Mipso, for a show recorded at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hayes joined us for the sixth time with songs from his latest release, You Get It All. As prolific as ever, Carll decided to drop a new song, "Nice Things," on us during his set, and we’ve made it our Song of the Week. We’ve posted the title track to his latest below to make it easy to check that out.

Hayes Carll performs "Nice Things" on Mountain Stage in 2021
You can hear the entire set from Hayes, plus engaging performances by indie-folk pioneer Ani DiFranco, songwriting luminary Dar Williams, and progressive roots band Mipso. Find a station in your area the carries Mountain Stage here, peep the playlist, and then make plans to join us on the radio.

1 of 5  — Ani DiFranco on Mountain Stage, 2021
Brian Blauser
2 of 5  — Dar Williams on Mountain Stage, 2021
Brian Blauser
3 of 5  — Hayes Carll on Mountain Stage, 2021
Brian Blauser
4 of 5  — Mipso 1.jpg
Brian Blauser
5 of 5  — Artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song.
Brian Blauser

Be sure you check in on the Mountain Stage channel at LiveSessions.NPR.org. We’ve uploaded a ton of great content there, including songs by Rodney Crowell, Amythyst Kia, Colin Hay, Amy Helm and many others.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
