WATCH LIVE: This Sunday Mountain Stage with Tommy Emmanuel, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and more.

Sunday’s Mountain Stage taping at the Culture Center Theater is sold out at 50% capacity, but you can watch the live stream from anywhere starting at 7p.m. EST at MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org. There is a “pay what you wish” option via Eventbrite for those who wish to support the show.

It’s going to be an evening full of super-pickers as we welcome back Tommy Emmanuel, who is performing alongside dobro master Rob Ickes and monster-guitarist Trey Hensley, who will also have a duo set during the show. Elsewhere we have UK roots blues guitarist Jack Broadbent, who has most recently been out on the road opening spots for Little Feat, one of his musical idols. Nashville-based singer and songwriter Lera Lynn will bring songs from her latest, On My Own (Deluxe). The duo of Frank Vingolo and Vinny Raniolo are no strangers to touring with Tommy Emmanuel, and they do jazz, blues, classical, swing and everything in between, and will make their second appearance as a duo on the show.

Just point your browser to MountainStage.org on Sunday and scroll down until you see the PLAY button.

Watch Mountain Stage this Sunday at 7 pm ET as the program records a fresh episode for NPR Music in Charleston, West Virginia.

Below is some more info on each of our guests with a video to help you get excited. Sign up for our email newsletter for more updates and be sure you’re following along with the Hashtag #MountainStage when you watch along.

Purchase a Pay What You Wish Ticket and support this FREE stream.

“Copper Kettle” – Tommy Emmanuel feat. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

“I Love Your Rock n Roll” – Jack Broadbent

“Pride & Joy” -Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

“Day Dreamer”- Lera Lynn

“Avalon”-Frank & Vinny along with Tommy Emmanuel, featured video on Tommy’s film “Music Gone Public”, a collection of “Greatest Hits” from Tommy’s previous PBS airings