Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

WATCH LIVE: This Sunday Mountain Stage with Tommy Emmanuel, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and more.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Tommy Emmanuel (center) with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Brian Penix
/
Tommy Emmanuel (center) with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Sunday’s Mountain Stage taping at the Culture Center Theater is sold out at 50% capacity, but you can watch the live stream from anywhere starting at 7p.m. EST at MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org. There is a “pay what you wish” option via Eventbrite for those who wish to support the show.

It’s going to be an evening full of super-pickers as we welcome back Tommy Emmanuel, who is performing alongside dobro master Rob Ickes and monster-guitarist Trey Hensley, who will also have a duo set during the show. Elsewhere we have UK roots blues guitarist Jack Broadbent, who has most recently been out on the road opening spots for Little Feat, one of his musical idols. Nashville-based singer and songwriter Lera Lynn will bring songs from her latest, On My Own (Deluxe). The duo of Frank Vingolo and Vinny Raniolo are no strangers to touring with Tommy Emmanuel, and they do jazz, blues, classical, swing and everything in between, and will make their second appearance as a duo on the show.

Just point your browser to MountainStage.org on Sunday and scroll down until you see the PLAY button.

Watch Mountain Stage this Sunday at 7 pm ET as the program records a fresh episode for NPR Music in Charleston, West Virginia.
Below is some more info on each of our guests with a video to help you get excited. Sign up for our email newsletter for more updates and be sure you’re following along with the Hashtag #MountainStage when you watch along.

Purchase a Pay What You Wish Ticket and support this FREE stream.
“Copper Kettle” – Tommy Emmanuel feat. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

“I Love Your Rock n Roll” – Jack Broadbent

“Pride & Joy” -Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

“Day Dreamer”- Lera Lynn

“Avalon”-Frank & Vinny along with Tommy Emmanuel, featured video on Tommy’s film “Music Gone Public”, a collection of “Greatest Hits” from Tommy’s previous PBS airings

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
