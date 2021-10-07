© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: Rodney Crowell has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 7, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Rodney Crowell on Mountain Stage 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage, 2021

Join us this week on the radio as host Kathy Mattea welcomes performances by Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Amy Speace, Nobody’s Girl, and Jordan Tice. Tune in starting Friday, October 8 on these NPR stations.

In his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage, renowned singer and songwriter Rodney Crowell brought a stacked band of Nashville players and songs from his newest album, Triage. Accompanied by Eamon McLoughlin on fiddle and harmonica, Catherine Marx on piano, Glen Caruba on drums, and Zachariah Hickman on bass, our Song of the Week is Crowell’s performance of “Weight of the World.”

Rodney Crowell - Weight Of The World, live on Mountain Stage
Rodney Crowell performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
We’re also treated to live performances from Men at Work frontman Colin Hay and his band, who have a new album called I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself. Plus we’ll hear sets from literary songwriter and powerful singer Amy Speace, power-trio Nobody’s Girl which features the combined forces of Rebecca Loebe, Grace Pettis, and BettySoo, and an acoustic set from guitarist extraordinaire Jordan Tice.

1 of 6  — Colin Hay
Brian Blauser
2 of 6  — Amy Speace
Brian Blauser
3 of 6  — Nobody's Girl
Brian Blauser
4 of 6  — Jordan Tice
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — Rodney Crowell Band
Brian Blauser
6 of 6  — Finale Song with Kathy Mattea and Friends
Brian Blauser

Find a station in your area to find out when you can tune in and enjoy this clip as a preview.

