Immigrant Children Fighting for the Right to Learn and the American Dream

America is seen as a land of opportunities and education for all. But a group of young refugees in Pennsylvania had to challenge the local school district to access their schooling.

Lancaster, PA school officials first said the six refugees aged 17 to 21 were too old for public school programs. Only after a lawsuit and protracted negotiations, were the students placed in classes for English language learners.

Us & Them host Trey Kay speaks with Jo Napolitano the author of a new book, “The School I Deserve,” which follows this case; and also has a conversation with Khadidja Isaa, one of the refugees who was willing to fight for her education.

For more information about Jo Napolitano’s book The School I Deserve — Six Young Refugees and Their Fight for Equality in America.

Jo Napolitano Jo Napolitano is a two-time Pulitzer nominee with more than twenty years of journalism experience at The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and Newsday.

Jo Napolitano Immigrant Khadidja Issa in the classroom at McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA.

Jo Napolitano Khadidjah Issa hugging her mother after her graduation from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA.