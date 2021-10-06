© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Immigrant Children Fighting for the Right to Learn and the American Dream

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Laurie SternBrad Stratton
Published October 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
Fighting to Learn - Image
Jo Napolitano
/
Immigrant Khadidja Issa was litigant in a landmark lawsuit that established rights for immigants seeking to access public education in American schools.

America is seen as a land of opportunities and education for all. But a group of young refugees in Pennsylvania had to challenge the local school district to access their schooling.

Lancaster, PA school officials first said the six refugees aged 17 to 21 were too old for public school programs. Only after a lawsuit and protracted negotiations, were the students placed in classes for English language learners.

Us & Them host Trey Kay speaks with Jo Napolitano the author of a new book, “The School I Deserve,” which follows this case; and also has a conversation with Khadidja Isaa, one of the refugees who was willing to fight for her education.

For more information about Jo Napolitano’s book  The School I Deserve — Six Young Refugees and Their Fight for Equality in America.

Also, check out Napolitano’s web site at: https://www.jonapolitano.com

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond. You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in on the fourth Thursday of every month at 8 p.m., with an encore presentation on the following Saturday at 3 p.m.

Jo Napolitano - photo
Jo Napolitano
Jo Napolitano is a two-time Pulitzer nominee with more than twenty years of journalism experience at The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and Newsday.
Khadidjah in the classroom
Jo Napolitano
Immigrant Khadidja Issa in the classroom at McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA.
Khadidjah hugging her mother after graduation.
Jo Napolitano
Khadidjah Issa hugging her mother after her graduation from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA.
Trey and Khadidjah
Trey Kay
Trey Kay visiting Khadidjah Issa at her home in Lancaster, PA.

Arts & CultureUs & ThemEducationImmigration
Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Trey Kay
Laurie Stern
See stories by Laurie Stern
Brad Stratton
Brad is a contributor to the Us & Them podcast
See stories by Brad Stratton
