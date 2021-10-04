Sternwheel Regatta Returning to Charleston in 2022

A beloved festival that honors its river tradition is returning to Charleston.

The Sternwheel Regatta, a large city-wide festival featuring a flotilla of paddle-wheel boats, will return to Charleston, West Virginia next year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin confirmed the announcement Friday at the city's Live On The Levee performance in Charleston.

The regatta began in 1971 and grew into a 10-day festival that featured boats on the river, sternwheeler racing and plenty of music featuring national artists. Thousands of people ventured to Charleston’s levee on the Kanawha River to celebrate its tradition and the historic boats that were a part of its history.

The regatta’s last year was in 2009.

Goodwin said the popular festival will return over the 4th of July holiday weekend in 2022. She made the announcement alongside members of the Sternwheelers Association. She is seeking public input on the specifics of the regatta's return.