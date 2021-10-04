© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

Sternwheel Regatta Returning to Charleston in 2022

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Andrea Billups
Published October 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
Sternwheel Regatta
Eric Douglas
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
At sunset, sternwheel boats take their place along the levee in Charleston, West Virginia.

A beloved festival that honors its river tradition is returning to Charleston.

The Sternwheel Regatta, a large city-wide festival featuring a flotilla of paddle-wheel boats, will return to Charleston, West Virginia next year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin confirmed the announcement Friday at the city's Live On The Levee performance in Charleston.

The regatta began in 1971 and grew into a 10-day festival that featured boats on the river, sternwheeler racing and plenty of music featuring national artists. Thousands of people ventured to Charleston’s levee on the Kanawha River to celebrate its tradition and the historic boats that were a part of its history.

The regatta’s last year was in 2009.

Goodwin said the popular festival will return over the 4th of July holiday weekend in 2022. She made the announcement alongside members of the Sternwheelers Association. She is seeking public input on the specifics of the regatta's return.

Andrea Billups
Andrea Billups is the director of news and public affairs. She is a veteran print, magazine and digital journalist who has worked for national media outlets. She is a graduate of Marshall University and the University of Florida. You can reach her at abillups@wvpublic.org
