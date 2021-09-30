WATCH LIVE: Mountain Stage This Sunday With Bahamas, and more

Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea is offering a free, one-time live stream of this Sunday’s Mountain Stage taping at the Culture Center Theater. Just point your browser to MountainStage.org and look for the play button on the embedded video. This stream is made possible by LiveSessions.NPR.org and by the WVPB Video Production department. There’s no cost to watch live but users are welcome to purchase a “pay what you wish” ticket to support the show via EventBrite.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for anyone interested in being a part of our limited capacity audience. Doors open at 6:30p.m. and the show starts at 7p.m. EST. Remember we are requesting audience members where their masks throughout the duration of the performance to protect themselves and their fellow music lovers. If you have not been vaccinated, please consider visiting us another time. More info on our policy is available here.

We’ll put some info and a few videos by our guest artists below as a preview. Hope you can come see us in person or see us on the web this Sunday!

The fifth album from Bahamas, Sad Hunk takes its title from a nickname bestowed upon the artist by his wife in reaction to how he was being portrayed in the media, “Something like ten years ago I did a photo shoot, and in all the pictures they sent back, I was lit half in shadow, looking all brooding and mysterious,” says the award-winning singer/songwriter otherwise known as Afie Jurvanen. “When my wife saw the photos the first thing she said was, ‘Whoa—sad hunk,’ and after that it became sort of a joke among our friends.”

For all its moments of heavy-hearted reflection, Sad Hunk ultimately channels a certain lightness, the pure elation in expressing what often goes unspoken. “You say things in songs that you’d never, ever say in conversation,” Jurvanen notes. “But it feels really good to say those things. I don’t know why telling people the most basic things you’re thinking is so hard sometimes, but it is.

Bahamas-Trick To Happy

Supporting his latest release Get Free, Sam Weber, is going forth with the same intention and mantra as when he began: “Music is an emotional conduit between people and allows us the opportunity to share moments of truth and unity. In an age where the ritual of music-making can be a solitary exercise, I want to live my life to remind everyone that playing music as a communal and spontaneous practice can be healing and powerful.”

Sam Weber - Here’s To The Future

Lilly Hiatt will return with Lately on October 15th via New West Records. The 10-song

set was co-produced by Lilly and her drummer Kate Haldrup at Death Ladder in East

Nashville, TN. Lately is the follow up to Hiatt’s critically acclaimed Walking Proof, which was among the first records released to feel the full wrath of the soon-to-be raging pandemic that would bring the world to its knees. Despite the timing of its release, the long player was named a “Best Album of the Year” by Rolling Stone, No Depression, Magnet Magazine, Slant Magazine and more.

Lilly Hiatt - Been

Kaoru Ishibashi is the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist that perofrms as Kishi Bashi. Born in Seattle, Washington, Ishibashi grew up in Norfolk, Virginia. He went on to study film scoring at Berklee College of Music before becoming a renowned violinist. Ishibashi has recorded and toured internationally as a violinist with diverse artists such as Regina Spektor, Sondre Lerche, and most recently, the Athens, Georgia-based indie rock band, of Montreal. His latest album, Omoiyari (a Japanese word for the idea of creating compassion toward other people by thinking about them), was released in 2019.

He is currently co-directing a feature length documentary of the same name about minority identity and the Incarceration of Japanese Americans in WWII. His upcoming Emigrant EP, a very special companion piece to 'Omoiyari' will be out digitally on April 2nd and physically on May 21st. Arranged and recorded over the last year, 'Emigrant EP' serves as a time capsule of the 2020 condition and a continuation of the

concepts explored in 'Omoiyari'.

Kishi Bashi - Wait For Springtime

Curtis McMurtry is a singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Austin, TX. Influenced by Fiona Apple, Billy Strayhorn and Tom Waits, Curtis' songs combine sinister lyrics with sophisticated orchestration. His most recent release, Toothless Messiah (February 2021) is a multifaceted indictment of authoritarianism, a dark and dystopian concept album that continues to garner critical acclaim. Curtis' music has been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition, and his song "Wrong Inflection" was included in the soundtrack for comedian Tig Notaro's Amazon Prime series “One Mississippi.”

Curtis McMurtry- The Cavalry Is Here