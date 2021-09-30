© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Steve Earle & the Dukes Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published September 30, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Steve Earle and the Dukes II.jpg
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Steve Earle & The Dukes performing on Mountain Stage in 2021

Our artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce is back at the host microphone for this week’s premiere broadcast featuring live sets from seasoned vets and emerging talents alike. We’re treated to a set of tunes from his New West Records release Ghosts of West Virginia, the album of songs that Steve Earle created for the play “Coal Country” which had a short run off-Broadway in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

Earle and his band were finally able to come to West Virginia to perform the songs on “Mountain Stage” earlier this Summer, including our Song of the Week, “Union, God, and Country.”

Steve Earle-Union God And Country live on Mountain Stage
Steve Earle & the Dukes perform "Union, God, and Country" live on Mountain Stage in August 2021. Hear this show starting October 1 on our NPR affiliates.
Steve Earle

We are also treated to exciting and engaging performances from North Carolina Appalachian roots/blues man Malcolm Holcombe, West Virginia born singer and songwriter John R. Miller performs songs from his Rounder Records debut Depreciated, and Nashville-based artist Rachel Baiman performs songs from her album Cycles, along with a seasoned band of accompanists. Plus we hear more songs from Appalachia by Mary Hott, who is joined by Charleston, W.Va mainstays The Carpenter Ants, and members of the Mountain Stage Band.

Check out the playlist for this week’s episode and find out which station in your area carries Mountain Stage each week. If you hear something you like, be sure to drop your public radio station a line to let them know you appreciate hearing “Mountain Stage” each week.

Arts & Culture
