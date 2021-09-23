Listen: Amy Helm Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week’s premiere episode of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features performances from Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, The Suitcase Junket, Christian Lopez and Erin & the Wildfire.

Our Song of the Week comes from Helm and her band, who performed “Cotton And The Cane” from their recent album What The Flood Leaves Behind.

Amy Helm- "Cotton And The Cane" live on Mountain Stage Amy Helm performing on Mountain Stage in 2021 Listen • 4:28

Check out the playlist for a preview, and find out which station carries Mountain Stage in your area.

