Arts & Culture

BASE Jumping Canceled At Bridge Day

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published September 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
IMG_1974.jpg
Eric Douglas
/
WVPB
BASE jumpers make the leap from the New River Gorge Bridge at a recent Bridge Day.

The primary attraction for Bridge Day has been canceled for 2021.

The BASE Jumping Coordinator for Bridge Day made the decision to cancel jumping from Bridge Day this year at a meeting of the Bridge Day Commission Wednesday according to media reports.

Jumpers who have already signed up for the event will be notified.

The commission also says it will, once again, consider cancelling the event altogether. That vote will happen on September 29.

Just last week, the Bridge Day Commission voted 4 to 2 to hold Bridge Day as scheduled over the protests of the local medical community. The concerns included that hospitals are nearing capacity in the county, and any outbreak or injury during the Bridge Day event could overwhelm the system.

Bridge Day normally attracts up to 100,000 visitors to the county.

Bridge Day is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Tags

Arts & CultureBridge DayBridge Day CommissionCOVID-19
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
