WATCH LIVE: Todd Snider, Kathleen Edwards And More On Mountain Stage This Sunday

Mountain Stage and host Kathy Mattea will welcome another night of diverse original music this Sunday at the Culture Center Theater. The event is being held at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing by ticket holders, and advance tickets have sold out. But thanks to the video production team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting we are offering a one-time live stream of the show starting at 7p.m. EST at MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org.

There’s no charge to watch the stream, but we're offering a donation-based ‘pay what you wish’ ticket for the viewers at home who wish to support the show.

We’ll welcome back Todd Snider, for what must be the umpteenth time, with songs from his new album called First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

"TURN ME LOOSE (I’LL NEVER BE THE SAME)"

Remi Theriault

We’re also thrilled to be a part of Kathleen Edwards’ first tour in seven years, as she makes her fourth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2003. Her new album is called Total Freedom.

"Options Open"

MICHAEL CONLON

In a first for Mick Flannery, he and Irish newcomer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Susan O’Neill have come together on a collaboration album ‘In The Game’. In The Game is a themed collection of songs about a couple’s coming together and falling apart, a journey familiar to most.

"Chain Reaction"

Female –fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio, The Accidentals, (Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause) will make their first appearance on Mountain Stage this Sunday. They have written and performed string parts on eleven albums, including Keller Williams’ “Hate, Greed, Love” and a remix of “Euphoria” by K-Pop juggernaut and global superstars BTS. Their new album is called Vessel.

"City View"

Florencia P Marano.jpg

Simple Syrup is the new album from roaming indie-folk singer and guitarist Sunny War. The album has a vibrant, loose feel, more focused on the interplay with the musicians than before. Sunny’s new songs touch on everything from romance to politics, jumping easily between larger concepts like the expectations for famous Black women in American art (“Like Nina”) and smaller ideas like “Kiss A Loser”, her ode to her own drunken self in relationships. “I want Simple Syrup to be an album of refuge,” she says. “An album you can listen to when you want to get away.”

"Lucid Lucy"