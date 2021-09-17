© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

WATCH LIVE: Todd Snider, Kathleen Edwards And More On Mountain Stage This Sunday

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published September 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Todd Snider - Watch Live
Join us live this Sunday at MountainStage.org or LiveSessions.NPR.org

Mountain Stage and host Kathy Mattea will welcome another night of diverse original music this Sunday at the Culture Center Theater. The event is being held at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing by ticket holders, and advance tickets have sold out. But thanks to the video production team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting we are offering a one-time live stream of the show starting at 7p.m. EST at MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org.

There’s no charge to watch the stream, but we're offering a donation-based ‘pay what you wish’ ticket for the viewers at home who wish to support the show.

We’ll welcome back Todd Snider, for what must be the umpteenth time, with songs from his new album called First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

"TURN ME LOOSE (I’LL NEVER BE THE SAME)"

Kathleen Edwards
Remi Theriault

We’re also thrilled to be a part of Kathleen Edwards’ first tour in seven years, as she makes her fourth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2003. Her new album is called Total Freedom.

"Options Open"

Mick Flannery - Susan O'Neill
MICHAEL CONLON

In a first for Mick Flannery, he and Irish newcomer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Susan O’Neill have come together on a collaboration album ‘In The Game’. In The Game is a themed collection of songs about a couple’s coming together and falling apart, a journey familiar to most.

"Chain Reaction"

Female –fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio, The Accidentals, (Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause) will make their first appearance on Mountain Stage this Sunday. They have written and performed string parts on eleven albums, including Keller Williams’ “Hate, Greed, Love” and a remix of “Euphoria” by K-Pop juggernaut and global superstars BTS. Their new album is called Vessel.

"City View"

Sunny War
Florencia P Marano.jpg

Simple Syrup is the new album from roaming indie-folk singer and guitarist Sunny War. The album has a vibrant, loose feel, more focused on the interplay with the musicians than before. Sunny’s new songs touch on everything from romance to politics, jumping easily between larger concepts like the expectations for famous Black women in American art (“Like Nina”) and smaller ideas like “Kiss A Loser”, her ode to her own drunken self in relationships. “I want Simple Syrup to be an album of refuge,” she says. “An album you can listen to when you want to get away.”

"Lucid Lucy"

Arts & Culture
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
