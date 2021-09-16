© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: John Ellison Has Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published September 16, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
John Ellison - live on Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
John Ellison performing on Mountain Stage.

Our Fall season of premiere episodes continues this weekend with as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kia, Jess Jocoy, Anna Lynch and John Ellison featuring the Carpenter Ants. Tune in starting September 17 on these NPR stations to listen.

Our Song of the Week features native West Virginian John Ellison. A veteran performer whose credits include writing the hit-song “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” originally recorded by his group the Soul Brothers Six, Ellison brings his distinct vocals to the stage accompanied by Charleston, W.Va based R&B/soul group The Carpenter Ants. Together, they perform our Song of the Week, a love song to the state where Ellison was born- “West Virginia State Of Mind.”

John Ellison- West Virginia State Of Mind, live on Mountain Stage
Recorded June 13, 2021 in Charleston, WV for broadcast starting September 17, 2021.
John Ellison and The Carpenter Ants.jpg

The Carpenter Ants are Michael Lipton on guitar, Ted Harrison on bass, Jupie Little and Charlie Tee on vocals, along with Mountain Stage drummer Ammed Solomon.

You can hear this and a lot of other great songs on this week’s premiere episode of Mountain Stage. Check out the playlist here and find a station in your area where you can listen.

Be sure to sign up for our email newsletter for updates, including our announcement scheduled for this Friday regarding our 38th Anniversary episode on Sunday, Dec. 12.

