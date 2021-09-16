Listen: John Ellison Has Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Our Fall season of premiere episodes continues this weekend with as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kia, Jess Jocoy, Anna Lynch and John Ellison featuring the Carpenter Ants. Tune in starting September 17 on these NPR stations to listen.

Our Song of the Week features native West Virginian John Ellison. A veteran performer whose credits include writing the hit-song “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” originally recorded by his group the Soul Brothers Six, Ellison brings his distinct vocals to the stage accompanied by Charleston, W.Va based R&B/soul group The Carpenter Ants. Together, they perform our Song of the Week, a love song to the state where Ellison was born- “West Virginia State Of Mind.”

John Ellison- West Virginia State Of Mind, live on Mountain Stage Recorded June 13, 2021 in Charleston, WV for broadcast starting September 17, 2021. Listen • 4:14

The Carpenter Ants are Michael Lipton on guitar, Ted Harrison on bass, Jupie Little and Charlie Tee on vocals, along with Mountain Stage drummer Ammed Solomon.

1 of 5 — Paul Thorn live on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 2 of 5 — Amythyst Kiah live on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 3 of 5 — Jess Jocoy live on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 4 of 5 — Anna Lynch -2.jpg Anna Lynch performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Tina Fisher/Brian Blauser 5 of 5 — John Ellison and The Carpenter Ants on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser

You can hear this and a lot of other great songs on this week’s premiere episode of Mountain Stage. Check out the playlist here and find a station in your area where you can listen.

