© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Bridge Day Moves Forward For October

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published September 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
IMG_1755.jpg
Eric Douglas
/
WVPB
Base jumpers will jump again. The Bridge Day Commission has approved the festival to move forward for 2021.

Bridge Day in West Virginia — an event that draws tens of thousands of people — will move forward as planned, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Bridge Day Commission voted Wednesday to still hold the Fayetteville event.

The vote comes 10 days after the town of Oak Hill, also in Fayette County, canceled the last day of the Oak Leaf Festival. Several workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19 at the earlier festival.

Bridge Day is expected to bring up to 100,000 visitors to the county.

Members of the EMS and healthcare community questioned the logic of holding Bridge Day, even with masking requirements. Their concerns included that hospitals are nearing capacity in the county, and any outbreak or injury during the Bridge Day event could overwhelm the system.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice expressed his support for Bridge Day during his regular covid briefing. Just before the vote was taken, an unidentified member of the Bridge Day Commission could be heard confirming the governor’s stance.

The vote by the commission was 4-2 in favor of having the event.

Bridge Day is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Tags

Arts & CultureBridge DayBridge Day CommissionCOVID-19
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content