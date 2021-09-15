Bridge Day Moves Forward For October

Bridge Day in West Virginia — an event that draws tens of thousands of people — will move forward as planned, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Bridge Day Commission voted Wednesday to still hold the Fayetteville event.

The vote comes 10 days after the town of Oak Hill, also in Fayette County, canceled the last day of the Oak Leaf Festival. Several workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19 at the earlier festival.

Bridge Day is expected to bring up to 100,000 visitors to the county.

Members of the EMS and healthcare community questioned the logic of holding Bridge Day, even with masking requirements. Their concerns included that hospitals are nearing capacity in the county, and any outbreak or injury during the Bridge Day event could overwhelm the system.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice expressed his support for Bridge Day during his regular covid briefing. Just before the vote was taken, an unidentified member of the Bridge Day Commission could be heard confirming the governor’s stance.

The vote by the commission was 4-2 in favor of having the event.