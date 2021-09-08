© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

LISTEN: Shemekia Copeland Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published September 8, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Shemekia Copeland - Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Shemekia Copeland performing on Mountain Stage in Huntington, W.Va. in April 2021.

A new fall season of Mountain Stage begins this Friday, September 10, with a special show recorded outdoors at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in celebration of Huntington, West Virginia’s 150th Birthday. Mountain Stage was presented by The Marshall Artist Series & the Huntington 150 Committee, and our guest artists included St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, AJ Croce, Ona, and a special appearance by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.

Our Song of the Week is by award winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who performed “Walk Until I Ride” from her latest release, Uncivil War.

Walk Until I Ride - Shemekia Copeland
Recorded in Huntington, WV April 2021 as part of the Huntington 150 Celebration
Shemekia Copeland and Band

Hear the entire set from Copeland, plus exciting performances by southern soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones, songwriter, pianist and guitarist AJ Croce, Huntington’s own indie-rockers Ona, and a moving reading by poet Marc Harshman.

1 of 6  — Stadium Happy Birthday
A happy birthday graphic displayed on the screen at Joan C. Edwards stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
BRIAN BLAUSER
2 of 6  — St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 2021
Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2021
Brian Blauser
3 of 6  — AJ Croce
Brian Blauser
4 of 6  — Marc Harshman
Brian Blauser
5 of 6  — Larry and Julie
Brian Blauser
6 of 6  — Ona
Brian Blauser

Check out the playlist here and listen on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday. Here in West Virginia, the episode will air Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 12p.m. on the radio network of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Be sure to sign-up for our email newsletter for the latest updates and news and music from the Mountain Stage office.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
Adam Harris
