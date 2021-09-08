LISTEN: Shemekia Copeland Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of the Week

A new fall season of Mountain Stage begins this Friday, September 10, with a special show recorded outdoors at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in celebration of Huntington, West Virginia’s 150th Birthday. Mountain Stage was presented by The Marshall Artist Series & the Huntington 150 Committee, and our guest artists included St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, AJ Croce, Ona, and a special appearance by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.

Our Song of the Week is by award winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who performed “Walk Until I Ride” from her latest release, Uncivil War.

Walk Until I Ride - Shemekia Copeland Recorded in Huntington, WV April 2021 as part of the Huntington 150 Celebration

Hear the entire set from Copeland, plus exciting performances by southern soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones, songwriter, pianist and guitarist AJ Croce, Huntington’s own indie-rockers Ona, and a moving reading by poet Marc Harshman.

1 of 6 — Stadium Happy Birthday A happy birthday graphic displayed on the screen at Joan C. Edwards stadium in Huntington, W.Va. BRIAN BLAUSER 2 of 6 — St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 2021 Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2021 Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — AJ Croce Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Marc Harshman Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Larry and Julie Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Ona Brian Blauser

Check out the playlist here and listen on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday. Here in West Virginia, the episode will air Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 12p.m. on the radio network of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

