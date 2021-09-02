© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Pops Staples Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published September 2, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Why Am I Treated So Bad
Mountain Stage Archive
Pops Staples, Rhiannon Giddens, Mavis Staples, and Drive-By Truckers are among the guests featured in this special episode.

Our Song of the Week is the title song for this week's special episode of Mountain Stage. Larry has curated this show in four parts, turning an ear to songs about the oppressed, the overlooked, and the experiences of those who are misunderstood.

Roebuck “Pops” Staples (December 28, 1914 – December 19, 2000) was the patriarch of the gospel-soul family band The Staples Singers. Pops performed twice on Mountain Stage, in 1992 and 1994, and both times he performed his song “Why Am I Treated So Bad?” He performed the song while traveling with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he tells in his introduction, that King called it “My song.”

This episode is called “Why Am I Treated So Bad” and highlights songs about experiences of people of color, Native Americans, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, women, and those living on the economic edge.

2020-09-11_pops_staples-why_am_i_treated_so_bad.mp3
Pops Staples- "Why Am I Treated So Bad?" live on Mountain Stage
pops_staples_sq800.jpg

We also hear from Mavis Staples, Arlo Guthrie, John Trudell, Odetta, Amy Ray, Shemekia Copeland, Rhiannon Giddens, and others. Check out the playlist to see what’s in store, and make plans to tune in or stream through one of these stations starting Friday, 3, 2021.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
