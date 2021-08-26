Listen: Emmylou Harris Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2005

Recorded in November 2005, this star-studded line-up is the kind of bill you might only find on Mountain Stage. Lead by one of music’s most iconic and incomparable voices, Emmylou Harris, we also hear performances from the Honky Tonk Hero Billy Joe Shaver (August 16, 1939 – October 28, 2020), the unmistakable Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and a set of John Hartford songs by his son Jamie Hartford and his band. Click here to see the playlist.

Find out where you can listen each week, and enjoy our Song of the Week- Emmylou’s unforgettable take on “Love Hurts,” which she first sang with Gram Parsons in 1973. The classic Felice Bryant and Bourdlreax Bryant composition has been covered by the likes of Roy Orbison, and coincidentally, The Everly Brothers, whose Don Everly just passed away recently.

From 2005: Emmylou Harris performs Love Hurts on Mountain Stage Listen • 3:00

1 of 5 — Billy Joe Shaver Billy Joe Shaver 2 of 5 — Jimmy Dale Gilmore.jpg Jimmy Dale Gilmore 3 of 5 — Buddy Miller.jpg 4 of 5 — Jamie Hartford.jpg 5 of 5 — EmmylouEyesClosed.jpg

Most recently, Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers have released their performance of Don Gibson's "Sweet Dreams," from their upcoming album, 'Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert,' due September 3 on Nonesuch Records. You can hear the album version, recorded live in concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville in 1990, and watch their performance of the song on 'Austin City Limits' in 1993 here.

