Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Emmylou Harris Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2005

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published August 26, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT
Emmylou Harris on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Emmylou Harris on Mountain Stage

Recorded in November 2005, this star-studded line-up is the kind of bill you might only find on Mountain Stage. Lead by one of music’s most iconic and incomparable voices, Emmylou Harris, we also hear performances from the Honky Tonk Hero Billy Joe Shaver (August 16, 1939 – October 28, 2020), the unmistakable Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and a set of John Hartford songs by his son Jamie Hartford and his band. Click here to see the playlist.

Find out where you can listen each week, and enjoy our Song of the Week- Emmylou’s unforgettable take on “Love Hurts,” which she first sang with Gram Parsons in 1973. The classic Felice Bryant and Bourdlreax Bryant composition has been covered by the likes of Roy Orbison, and coincidentally, The Everly Brothers, whose Don Everly just passed away recently.

From 2005: Emmylou Harris performs Love Hurts on Mountain Stage
Most recently, Emmylou Harris and the Nash Ramblers have released their performance of Don Gibson's "Sweet Dreams," from their upcoming album, 'Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert,' due September 3 on Nonesuch Records. You can hear the album version, recorded live in concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville in 1990, and watch their performance of the song on 'Austin City Limits' in 1993 here.

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
