Watch Live: Mountain Stage This Sunday With Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay And More

There are still tickets available for this Sunday’s Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.VA. when we will welcome Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Amy Speace, Nobody’s Girl and Jordan Tice. If you’re not in the area, or just not ready for in-person events, a one-time live stream of the event will be offered at MountainStage.org and LiveSessions.NPR.org thanks to the WVPB Video Production department. Just log on to MountainStage.org at 7p.m. EST to watch. Anyone who wishes to support the show can purchase a “pay what you want” ticket via Eventbrite. Your generosity is appreciated.

We recently posted new protocols for those of you attending in person. We’re asking ticket holders to wear their masks during the performance regardless of vaccination status. This is the best way to keep everyone around us safe from unknowingly spreading the virus. Those who are unvaccinated are at the greatest risk of serious illness if they contract the virus. We encourage audience members to get vaccinated to reduce the potential health risks while attending an indoor live Mountain Stage.

Below is some info on our guest artists, pulled largely from their promotional materials. You can purchase tickets online via Eventbrite.

With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Texas native Rodney Crowell is a two-time Grammy Award winner with five Number One hits of his own, six Americana Music Association Awards including their Lifetime Achievement For Songwriter Award and a legacy of songwriting excellence which has made him an icon among giants. With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more. But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others. His new album, released in July 2021, is called Triage.

Rodney Crowell – “Something Has To Change”

Renowned globally as frontman in the Australian band Men at Work, Hay has since proven himself as a solo artist, touring with his own L.A.-based band and as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. But his love for music was born in his native Scotland, where, working at his parent's record store, he heard all the hits of the day, from the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset” to Faces’ “Ooh La La” to Dusty Springfield’s “I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself.” At home during quarantine in early 2021, he read that Gerry Marsden had died and found himself strumming the Gerry and the Pacemakers’ Merseybeat hit, “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.” He decided to turn on the tape machines and share with his frequent collaborator/producer, Chad Fischer, who asked for more of the same.

Thus followed the recording of I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself, a new studio album set for August 6 release featuring ten versions of some of Colin’s particular favorites — songs tied to memories and eras in his life.

Colin Hay – “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”

One of the leading voices in the new generation of contemporary folk singer-songwriters, Amy Speace was discovered by Judy Collins in 2006, who signed Amy to her own Wildflower Records and recorded her song “Weight of the World”. A classically trained actress and playwright, her songs are explorations of the human experience, combining direct honesty with poetic detail. Her voice is a crystalline wonder, epic and intimate. She released her eighth record, There Used To Be Horses Here on Proper Records on April 30, 2021.

Amy Speace – “There Used To Be Horses Here”

Hailing from Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, respectively, and now neighbors in Austin, BettySoo, Grace Pettis, and Rebecca Loebe have individually bewitched audiences with unforgettable songwriting for years. Friends now for a decade, they first met at the legendary Kerrville Folk Festival, each winners of the prestigious annual “New Folk” award there. Beautiful singers, effortless instrumentalists, and seasoned touring artists– they recognized that what each can accomplish individually could be made all the stronger by this collaboration.

Delving into pop-rock and soul territory fully and deliciously, their pristine voices blend so well, it’s sometimes hard to tell who’s singing what - even for them. The effect is like listening to sisters, until they trade off lead vocals. Then the distinctive, complementary elements of their voices becomes thrillingly evident. Their debut EP Waterline (under the band name “Nobody’s Girl”) on the Lucky Hound label is out now!

Nobody’s Girl – “Promised Land”

On his 5th record, singer-songwriter/guitarist, Jordan Tice breaks it down to just his voice and acoustic guitar. He combines witty musings on life, relationships, and time with his deft finger-picking acoustic guitar skills for a fresh take on a classic medium. Produced by Kenneth Pattengale (of The Milk

Carton Kids), Motivational Speakeasy contains evidence of a variety of influences. From the classic Mississippi John Hurt style melodic blues of "Matter of Time" and "Goin on Down", to the dissonant Tom Waits-like shuffle of "Creation's Done" to the philosophical early Dylanesque chatter of "Walkin'" and "Where I'm At", Tice spins his influences into a variety of highly personal, well-crafted songs.

Jordan Tice – “Bad Little Idea”