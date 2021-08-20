© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Foy Vance Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published August 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
Foy Vance performing on Mountain Stage
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Foy Vance in a 2016 appearance on Mountain Stage.

One of Larry Groce's favorite voices that we heard in 2016, Northern Irish troubadour Foy Vance makes his Mountain Stage debut on this week's encore broadcast, recorded at the Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. in October 2016. Our Song of the Week is Vance’s soulful performance of "Ziggy Looked Me in the Eye.”

Foy was only the second artist signing to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label division within Atlantic Records. Foy’s debut recording on Gingerbread Man Records, The Wild Swan, was Executive Produced by Sir Elton John and released in 2016. The singer and songwriter hailing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, is set to release his fourth studio album, Signs of Life, on September 10.

Elsewhere we’ll hear performances Amanda Shires, Carsie Blanton (who is set to join us again when Mountain Stage presents at The Kennedy Center this fall), Oh Pep!, and Chris Kasper on this week’s encore episode.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
