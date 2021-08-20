Listen: Foy Vance Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

One of Larry Groce's favorite voices that we heard in 2016, Northern Irish troubadour Foy Vance makes his Mountain Stage debut on this week's encore broadcast, recorded at the Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. in October 2016. Our Song of the Week is Vance’s soulful performance of "Ziggy Looked Me in the Eye.”

Foy was only the second artist signing to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label division within Atlantic Records. Foy’s debut recording on Gingerbread Man Records, The Wild Swan, was Executive Produced by Sir Elton John and released in 2016. The singer and songwriter hailing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, is set to release his fourth studio album, Signs of Life, on September 10.

Elsewhere we’ll hear performances Amanda Shires, Carsie Blanton (who is set to join us again when Mountain Stage presents at The Kennedy Center this fall), Oh Pep!, and Chris Kasper on this week’s encore episode.

Join us this week on one of these NPR Music stations and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to receive all the latest updates.

