Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Sarah Jarosz Has Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week From 2016

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published August 12, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT
Sarah Jarosz 2016
Josh Saul/Mountain Stage
/
Sarah Jarosz 2016 on Mountain Stage in Lexington, Kentucky

Prodigiously talented musician Sarah Jarosz returns to Mountain Stage this week with songs from her then newly-released album Undercurrent. Here she performs "House of Mercy" before a live audience.

Sarah Jarosz - "House of Mercy"
- Live from Mountain Stage

Sarah's most recent release, Blue Heron Suite on Rounder Records made it's public debut in the spring of 2021. Recorded in 2018, the stripped-down recording brings Jarosz’s vocals and raw instrumental talent to the forefront thanks to a commission from the FreshGrass Foundation.

This show, recorded at the University of Kentucky with our affiliate WUKY in 2016, also features performances from Robbie Fulks, Over the Rhine, The Black Lillies, and Steve Forbert. You can see the playlist here and find a radio station in your area where you can listen starting Friday, August 13th.

Arts & CultureMountain Stage
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
Vasilia Scouras
