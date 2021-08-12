Listen: Sarah Jarosz Has Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week From 2016

Prodigiously talented musician Sarah Jarosz returns to Mountain Stage this week with songs from her then newly-released album Undercurrent. Here she performs "House of Mercy" before a live audience.

Sarah Jarosz - "House of Mercy" - Live from Mountain Stage Listen • 3:53

Sarah's most recent release, Blue Heron Suite on Rounder Records made it's public debut in the spring of 2021. Recorded in 2018, the stripped-down recording brings Jarosz’s vocals and raw instrumental talent to the forefront thanks to a commission from the FreshGrass Foundation.

1 of 5 — Steve Forbert 2 of 5 — Over the Rhine 3 of 5 — The Black Lillies 4 of 5 — Robbie Fulks 5 of 5 — Finale Song!

This show, recorded at the University of Kentucky with our affiliate WUKY in 2016, also features performances from Robbie Fulks, Over the Rhine, The Black Lillies, and Steve Forbert. You can see the playlist here and find a radio station in your area where you can listen starting Friday, August 13th.

Be sure you stay on top off all Mountain Stage news by signing up for our newsletter.

