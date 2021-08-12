Hillers & Creekers

Our cultural divides start early in America - some even in childhood.

As kids, we learn where we come from and where we belong. Those divisions can really run deep. When Us & Them host Trey Kay was a kid at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, you were either a ‘hiller’ or a ‘creeker.’ The sorting followed class lines and separated kids based on their family’s income.

Trey goes back to his old neighborhood to see if others remember it the way he does. Some of their differences were subtle while others were as basic as the clothes they could afford. But what he learned from these adult conversations is that they had a lot in common. They were all self-conscious and knew that even their shoes could define them.

Another thing they all share? The pain of those 40-year-old wounds can sometimes still sting.

George Washington High School Yearbook Randy Blake Thomas in 1977 as a sophomore at George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va.

George Washington High School Yearbook Joey Minardi in 1977 as a sophomore at George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va.

George Washington High School Yearbook. Trey Kay in 1977 as a sophomore at George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va.