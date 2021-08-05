© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Toad the Wet Sprocket Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2014

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published August 5, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Toad the Wet Sprocket, 2014
Brian Blauser
/
Hit-making group Toad the Wet Sprocket performing on Mountain Stage in 2014.

Platinum selling alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket made their second appearance on Mountain Stage in 2014, with a career spanning set, including our Song of the Week, the beloved hit “Walk On The Ocean.”

Hear Toad the Wet Sprocket perform "Walk on the Ocean"
- Live from Mountain Stage
toad.jpg

Toad’s first new studio album in eight years, STARTING NOW (via The SRG/ILS Group), will be available everywhere on August 27th, and you can hear the title track below.

Toad the Wet Sprocket will also be hitting the road this summer for their first live tour since 2019. Tickets for the STARTING NOW Tour are available now for pre-sale and kicks off in September. Click here for show dates and ticketing information.

1 of 3
2 of 3
3 of 3  — The Head And The Heart
The Head And The Heart Performing On Mountain Stage In 2014

This week’s special encore episode also features performances from revered vocalist Patty Griffin, rootsy alt-folk trio The Head And The Heart, and Oklahoma’s Parker Millsap. You can see the playlist here and find a radio station in your area where you can listen starting this Friday, August 6.

Be sure to sign-up for the Mountain Stage newsletter for the latest updates and live show announcements, and you can always browse our Live Show Schedule and make plans to be a part of our radio audience here in #AlmostHeaven.

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
See stories by Adam Harris
