Listen: Toad the Wet Sprocket Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2014

Platinum selling alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket made their second appearance on Mountain Stage in 2014, with a career spanning set, including our Song of the Week, the beloved hit “Walk On The Ocean.”

Hear Toad the Wet Sprocket perform "Walk on the Ocean" - Live from Mountain Stage Listen • 3:07

Toad’s first new studio album in eight years, STARTING NOW (via The SRG/ILS Group), will be available everywhere on August 27th, and you can hear the title track below.

Toad the Wet Sprocket will also be hitting the road this summer for their first live tour since 2019. Tickets for the STARTING NOW Tour are available now for pre-sale and kicks off in September. Click here for show dates and ticketing information.

This week’s special encore episode also features performances from revered vocalist Patty Griffin, rootsy alt-folk trio The Head And The Heart, and Oklahoma’s Parker Millsap. You can see the playlist here and find a radio station in your area where you can listen starting this Friday, August 6.

