Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: The Weepies Have Our Song Of The Week From 2010

Published July 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Published July 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Weepies 2010
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
The Weepies, performing on Mountain Stage in 2010.

Indie-pop duo The Weepies, founded by husband and wife Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, was formed when the two independent songwriters decided to join forces.

Their debut album, Happiness, was released in 2003. It began a successful recording career that would eventually include high-profile placements in television and movies, including Sex In the City, Grey’s Anatomy and Gossip Girl, and advertisements for brands like Old Navy and J.C. Penny.

Our Song of the Week is The Weepies’ performance of “Please Speak Well of Me,” which opens the band’s 2010 release on Nettwerk Records, Be My Thrill.

The Weepies performing on Mountain Stage in 2010
The Weepies performing on Mountain Stage in 2010

The Weepies album Siren was released in 2015 after Talan’s diagnosis and successful treatment for breast cancer. They have tour dates listed for 2022 with the likes of Joan Osborne and Matt The Electrician.

Elsewhere on the show we hear from the progressive string bands Punch Brothers, Infamous Stringdusters, and in their first appearance on Mountain Stage, Duluth Minnesota’s Trampled By Turtles, who were quickly emerging on the scene following their breakthrough release Palomino

Check out the playlist and find a station where you can tune in starting this Friday.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
