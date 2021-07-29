Listen: The Weepies Have Our Song Of The Week From 2010

Indie-pop duo The Weepies, founded by husband and wife Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, was formed when the two independent songwriters decided to join forces.

Their debut album, Happiness, was released in 2003. It began a successful recording career that would eventually include high-profile placements in television and movies, including Sex In the City, Grey’s Anatomy and Gossip Girl, and advertisements for brands like Old Navy and J.C. Penny.

Our Song of the Week is The Weepies’ performance of “Please Speak Well of Me,” which opens the band’s 2010 release on Nettwerk Records, Be My Thrill.

TheWeepies-Please Speak Well Of Me, 2010 The Weepies performing on Mountain Stage in 2010 Listen • 2:43

The Weepies album Siren was released in 2015 after Talan’s diagnosis and successful treatment for breast cancer. They have tour dates listed for 2022 with the likes of Joan Osborne and Matt The Electrician.

Elsewhere on the show we hear from the progressive string bands Punch Brothers, Infamous Stringdusters, and in their first appearance on Mountain Stage, Duluth Minnesota’s Trampled By Turtles, who were quickly emerging on the scene following their breakthrough release Palomino

Check out the playlist and find a station where you can tune in starting this Friday.

