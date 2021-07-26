West Virginia State Parks Coupon Books For Sale

Coupon books are now available offering discounts on lodging, dining, activities and merchandise at West Virginia state parks.

The coupon books cost $25 and are available for purchase online and at park and forest gift shops around the state, the Department of Commerce said in a news release.

Among the offers are 30% off lodging at a state park; a 50% discount on a second Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour when a first one is purchased; 30% off any item at any state park gift shop, and 15% off any breakfast, lunch or dinner for two at Tygart Lake State Park's Lodge Restaurant.

“One of the greatest parts of vacationing in our state parks and forests is that it’s affordable and this coupon book is going to make trips even better,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed.

Coupon books ordered online will be mailed within three business days.

The state parks system includes 35 parks, nine forests and two rail trails.

