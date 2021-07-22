Us & Them: The Stigma of Sobriety

© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
America has faced a pandemic, a polarizing election and racial equity battles in the past year. But there’s been another crisis continuing to fester — the opioid epidemic. Deaths are up with more than 1,200 West Virginians dying from overdoses last year. The fight for sobriety now deals with its own tragic divide — When is someone sober?

The road to recovery comes in many forms. For some abstinence works. But others, especially those addicted to opiates, find they need help to get off of such powerful drugs. For their recovery they turn to medication-assisted treatment. That approach has split the treatment world and created a stigma around sobriety.

Clarksburg Mission Window
Trey Kay
The Clarksburg Mission is a Christian-centered treatment facility located in Clarksburg, W.Va. that supports people in either abstinence-based or medication assisted substance use disorder recovery.
Jesus Saves - Photo
Trey Kay
The neon cross outside the Clarksburg Mission delivers a simple, straightforward message as to the spiritual underpinnings of their recovery program.
Lou Ortenzio - Photo
Trey Kay
Lou Ortenzio is executive director of the Clarksburg Mission, Clarksburg, W.Va.
Melissa Carter - photo
Trey Kay
Melissa Carter is recovery coach here at the Clarksburg Mission in Clarksburg, W.Va.
Angela Knight - Photo
Trey Kay
Angela Knight is a program manager at the Clarksburg Mission, Clarksburg, W. Va.
James Berry - Photo
Jennifer Shephard/Jennifer Shephard
Dr. James Berry, Director of WVU Medicine's Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship
Gabriella&Sid.jpeg
Gabriella Dahalia-Jarrett
Gabriella Dahalia-Jarrett with her "murphing" dog Sid.

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Todd Melby
Brad Stratton
