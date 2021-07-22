© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: The Hold Steady Has Our Song Of The Week - "Barely Breathing" From 2010

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published July 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
The Hold Steady, 2010
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
The Hold Steady performing on Mountain Stage in 2010

This week Mountain Stage is featuring a classic episode recorded in 2010 with songs from The Hold Steady, pianist and composer Brooke Waggoner, roots music innovators Crooked Still, pop songwriter Matthew White and modern acoustic singer-songwriter Joe Pug.

Our Song of the Week comes from the Brooklyn-based modern rockers The Hold Steady. Built on the narratives of songwriter Craig Finn, the song "Barely Breathing" was a part of the band's 2010 release Heaven Is Whenever. Just last year the band reissued a 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Heaven, with some notes from Finn:

The songs are weary, but with a dark humor. It might even be the funniest Hold Steady LP, although it’s sometimes hard to tell because it doesn’t convey the same ecstatic joy as some of the earlier records.
Craig Finn on The Hold Steady's album "Heaven Is Whenever"
The Hold Steady Barely Breathing, live on Mountain Stage in 2010
Craig Finn of Hold Steady, 2010

Tags

Arts & CultureMountain StageMountain Stage Song of the Week
