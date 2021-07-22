Listen: The Hold Steady Has Our Song Of The Week - "Barely Breathing" From 2010

This week Mountain Stage is featuring a classic episode recorded in 2010 with songs from The Hold Steady, pianist and composer Brooke Waggoner, roots music innovators Crooked Still, pop songwriter Matthew White and modern acoustic singer-songwriter Joe Pug.

Our Song of the Week comes from the Brooklyn-based modern rockers The Hold Steady. Built on the narratives of songwriter Craig Finn, the song "Barely Breathing" was a part of the band's 2010 release Heaven Is Whenever. Just last year the band reissued a 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Heaven, with some notes from Finn:

The songs are weary, but with a dark humor. It might even be the funniest Hold Steady LP, although it’s sometimes hard to tell because it doesn’t convey the same ecstatic joy as some of the earlier records. Craig Finn on The Hold Steady's album "Heaven Is Whenever"

The Hold Steady Barely Breathing, live on Mountain Stage in 2010 Listen • 3:33

