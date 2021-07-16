Record-Breaking Lilly Family Reunion Returns This August

A summer tradition for many families is back after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the annual Lilly family reunion in Southern West Virginia -- but you don’t really have to be a Lilly to attend.The gathering was once the largest family reunion in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2009, they set the record with more than 2,5000 registered Lillys.

This number did include a proven connection to the family, rather it be blood, adoption or marriage.The family has been working on the reunion grounds in Flat Top in Raleigh County to prepare for visitors from all 50 states, according to a news release.The first Lilly Reunion was held in 1929 and it continued annually until 1949. Many of the Lillys were forced by the US government to leave their community when the Bluestone Dam was built during the 1940’s.

Courtesy Early Lilly reunion