Mountain Stage To Present At The Kennedy Center – Sunday, October 24, 2021

West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s live performance radio show "Mountain Stage" has accepted an invitation to present at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 24, in the prestigious venue’s Concert Hall. The performance is among 120+ events announced Thursday morning as part of The Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary 2021–2022 Season.

Grammy winner and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will host the show and welcome guest appearances by legendary Texas swing group Asleep At The Wheel, themselves about to celebrate the 50th-anniversary milestone with a new release, Half A Hundred Years. Also appearing on the show will be roots music multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, and genre-blending singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton. The rest of the line-up will be announced soon.

1 of 4 — Asleep At The Wheel 2 of 4 — Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius will appear October 24 at the Kennedy Center. 3 of 4 — Carsie Blanton is scheduled to be among the guests when Mountain Stage records at The Kennedy Center. 4 of 4 — Kathy Mattea will host Mountain Stage when the show presents during the Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary Season

Ticket prices range from $29 - $99, and Mountain Stage Members will have access to the event pre-sale starting on Thursday July 22 at 10a.m. EST. Members should watch their inbox for instructions on how to gain access to the pre-sale.

General on-sale begins Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. EST.

Visit The Kennedy Center website for details and links to purchase.

