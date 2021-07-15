© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Keb' Mo' Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published July 15, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT
Keb' Mo' plays guitar live on Mountain Stage
Josh Saul
/
Mountain Stage
Keb' Mo' live on Mountain Stage in 2014.

Singer-songwriter Kevin Moore first visited Mountain Stage nearly 20 years ago, around the same time he adopted the stage name of "Keb' Mo.'" In the time since Keb' Mo' has become one of America's most respected and beloved blues artists. Here he performs "The Worst is Yet to Come" from his acclaimed studio album Blues Americana, recorded live in 2014 on the campus of West Virginia University, in Morgantown.

"The Worst is Yet to Come" is the Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Listen to Keb' Mo'
Keb' Mo'

Check out the playlist and find out where you can listen to this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage.

This week on the radio we revisit an episode from 2014 featuring a full set from Keb'Mo', pop songstress and bluesy soul singer Joan Osborne, New Orleans Jazz heroes Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and New Orleans swamp rocker Tommy Malone. We hope you'll tune in.

1 of 4  — Joan Osborne
Joan Osborne makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage in 2014.
Josh Saul
2 of 4  — Tommy Malone
Tommy Malone on Mountain Stage
Josh Saul
3 of 4  — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings a dose of New Orleans to every room they play.
Josh Saul
4 of 4  — Finale Song
Josh Saul

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture
