Keb' Mo' Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Singer-songwriter Kevin Moore first visited Mountain Stage nearly 20 years ago, around the same time he adopted the stage name of "Keb' Mo.'" In the time since Keb' Mo' has become one of America's most respected and beloved blues artists. Here he performs "The Worst is Yet to Come" from his acclaimed studio album Blues Americana, recorded live in 2014 on the campus of West Virginia University, in Morgantown.

This week on the radio we revisit an episode from 2014 featuring a full set from Keb'Mo', pop songstress and bluesy soul singer Joan Osborne, New Orleans Jazz heroes Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and New Orleans swamp rocker Tommy Malone. We hope you'll tune in.

1 of 4 — Joan Osborne Joan Osborne makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage in 2014. Josh Saul 2 of 4 — Tommy Malone Tommy Malone on Mountain Stage Josh Saul 3 of 4 — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band The Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings a dose of New Orleans to every room they play. Josh Saul 4 of 4 — Finale Song Josh Saul

